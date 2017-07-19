Fayette County organization prepares for back to school - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County organization prepares for back to school

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

It may only be mid-July, but some organizations are already thinking ahead to the first day of school.  That includes getting students ready.  LifeBridge Assembly of God in Fayette County is collecting supplies to provide backpacks to children.  They are hoping to serve 600 to 800 students for the 2017 - 2018 school year.

Donations can be made between now and Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.  They are accepting all kinds of school materials such as rulers, pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, folders, binders, backpacks and more.  They will also accept monetary donations.  

The backpacks will be distributed at a Back to School Bash on Aug. 5.  That will take place from Noon to 4 p.m. at Lewis Christian Community Center on Central Ave. in Oak Hill, WV.  For more information on how to make donations, contact Curtis Thomas at 304-237-5675 or LifeBridge Assembly of God at 304-469-2646.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.