WVU Extension Service Holds Canning and Preserving Workshop

Learning to can and preserve is something the West Virginia University Extension service is wanting to help you do. A workshop is set up in August for just that purpose.

The Canning 101 workshop covers the latest research regarding canning and processing foods. You will learn the difference between a pressure canner and a water bath canner, high acid and low acid foods and precautions for all safety concerns.

This is an educational workshop only, they will not be doing any food processing. Handouts and recipes will be provided, however.

If you're interested, the workshop is scheduled for August 2, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 4-H Camp Dining Hall in Glenwood, Mercer County.