Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
Connect
Concord Basketball Announces 2017-18 Schedule Concord Basketball Announces 2017-18 Schedule
ATHENS, W.Va. -

The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11.

The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State. Later in the week, Concord opens up the Mountain East Conference slate with a road trip to Notre Dame and Urbana November 18 and November 20.

The Mountain Lions have scheduled 28 games with six non-conference contests and 22 games against the MEC—home and away versus the other 11 schools.

After three straight MEC road games to begin competition in, arguably, Division II's toughest basketball league, CU faces West Virginia State December 2, serving as the MEC home opener.

Perennial MEC and Atlantic Region contenders, Wheeling Jesuit and West Liberty, come to the Carter Center in back-to-back home games January 11 and 13. Last season's NCAA Division II National Runner-up Fairmont State visits Athens February 10.

The Mountain Lions have had plenty of success recently against powerhouse West Liberty, winning each of their home games in 2016 and 2017. Both times, the Hilltoppers ranked in the Top 2 in all of Division II Basketball.

The contest versus Fairmont State will be part of Concord's finish to the season that sees it play five of six games at home. The home finale will be February 24 against UVa.-Wise.

Concord finished the 2016-17 season with an 11-17(7-15) record. They will be looking to return to the Mountain East Conference Tournament after a year off since winning the Title in 2016.

  • Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:15:34 GMT

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

  • MSAC Commissioner passes away

    MSAC Commissioner passes away

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:21:23 GMT
    FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

    A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  Fred Aldridge, the long standing commissioner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, passed away during the morning hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.  

  • Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Epling Stadium to Host Prospect League Scout Day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-07-13 03:24:35 GMT

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

     The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.