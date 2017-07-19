Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11.



The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State. Later in the week, Concord opens up the Mountain East Conference slate with a road trip to Notre Dame and Urbana November 18 and November 20.



The Mountain Lions have scheduled 28 games with six non-conference contests and 22 games against the MEC—home and away versus the other 11 schools.



After three straight MEC road games to begin competition in, arguably, Division II's toughest basketball league, CU faces West Virginia State December 2, serving as the MEC home opener.



Perennial MEC and Atlantic Region contenders, Wheeling Jesuit and West Liberty, come to the Carter Center in back-to-back home games January 11 and 13. Last season's NCAA Division II National Runner-up Fairmont State visits Athens February 10.

The Mountain Lions have had plenty of success recently against powerhouse West Liberty, winning each of their home games in 2016 and 2017. Both times, the Hilltoppers ranked in the Top 2 in all of Division II Basketball.



The contest versus Fairmont State will be part of Concord's finish to the season that sees it play five of six games at home. The home finale will be February 24 against UVa.-Wise.

Concord finished the 2016-17 season with an 11-17(7-15) record. They will be looking to return to the Mountain East Conference Tournament after a year off since winning the Title in 2016.