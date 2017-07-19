Scouts to work with NPS in New River Gorge

A large scale service project at the New River Gorge National River is planned to happen during the Boy Scout National Jamboree. Scouts began arriving in southern West Virginia on Wednesdsay, July 19, 2017.

Troops will be working with National Park Service staff to upgrade two day use picnic areas at the Grandview Sandbar Campground and the River Access Area of the river. They will be making the areas compliant with accessibility guidelines. They will also be rehabilitating two campsites which are already accessible.

"The accessibility project will provide greater opportunities for all visitors to experience the sights, sounds and nature of New River Gorge National River in a safer and more enjoyable manner," said Superintendent Lizzie Watts, with the National Park Service.

A four day project is also planned to help build portions of the Camp Creek Trail. That is a new trail segment that will eventually serve as a connector for a through-the-park trail that is park of a broader vision for the park.

To prepare for the projects there are closures planned for the Grandview Sandbar and River Access Area. Those will be at Noon on Sunday, July 23 and 7 a.m. on Friday, July 28. During those days, park staff and crews from the Citizens Conservation Corps will be preparing the work areas.