Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's last performance

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton have announced they'll perform together for the last time this October. Rogers is retiring from touring and his performance with Parton will be part of an all-star, farewell show in Nashville. When asked about what will be their final Rogers said, "I think we owe it to her to let her go on with her career but we owe it to me to do it one more time and we're gonna do that." The country music superstars have been singing together for more than 30 years, and recorded hit duets like "Islands in the Stream."