Boy Scouts to spruce up Bluefield State

Boy Scouts from every state in the nation arrived in Fayette County, WV on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. They are attending the National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve. As a part of the event the scouts will spread out across the Mountain State to conduct community service projects.

One of those projects is in Mercer County. Starting on Thursday, July 20, Scouts will head to the campus of Bluefield State College. They will be clearing brush, painting, cleaning and repairing whatever needs to be fixed.

"We are honored and delighted to welcome the Boy Scouts of America to the Bluefield State campus," said BSC President, Dr. Marsha Krotseng. "Their service will make an immediate, tangible impact on our community and BSC is thankful for their contributions."

Dr. Krotseng also invited volunteers from the local community to join the Scouts in the work. The first project on the list is the Baseball/Softball field behind Dickenson Hall.