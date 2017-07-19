Thousands without power in Monroe County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Thousands without power in Monroe County

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

The Office of Emergency Services in Monroe County announced that there is a power outage affecting thousands of residents.  According to FirstEnergy's storm center there were 2,176 customers without electricity at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.  That is around 63-percent of the companies customers in Monroe County.  The outage happened at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the cause of the outage is a main transformer in Union stopped working.  The company is reportedly bringing in a large replacement from Greenbrier county.  Crews are hoping to have power restored by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.