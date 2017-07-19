Thousands without power in Monroe County

The Office of Emergency Services in Monroe County announced that there is a power outage affecting thousands of residents. According to FirstEnergy's storm center there were 2,176 customers without electricity at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. That is around 63-percent of the companies customers in Monroe County. The outage happened at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the cause of the outage is a main transformer in Union stopped working. The company is reportedly bringing in a large replacement from Greenbrier county. Crews are hoping to have power restored by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.