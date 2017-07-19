West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County.

Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs.

During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years. Glover made a statement to the court Tuesday, saying he's innocent and didn't hurt the children. He's expected to appeal the convictions.