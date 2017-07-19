"Bixby" Released on Samsung Phones

Samsung said their users in the United States will have the chance to experience the full range of features offered by their "Bixby" digital assistant.

Bixby was once limited to full use exclusively in South Korea, with the rest of the world only having access to a limited version of the artificial intelligence service. Samsung released a statement on July 19, 2017 telling users they could update the software on their phones to get access to the consumer version of Bixby.

The updated version has a faster response time and more hands-free operations through the use of voice commands.

Samsung said users can control music volumes and even have Bixby read their text messages out loud. Bixby was supposed to be released with Samsung's Galaxy S-8 back in April, but the project fell behind schedule.