Apple Patents iPhone 911 Feature - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Apple Patents iPhone 911 Feature

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Connect

Apple patented a process that allowed you to discretely dial 911 using on your fingerprint.

The patent was published by the U.S. patent and trademark office July 19, 2017. The technology will look for a sequence of fingerprints or applied pressure to trigger an emergency call. When the feature is used, it gives responders the location of the phone, and could even pull live video or audio directly from the iPhone.

It's unclear if Apple will incorporate the technology into a software update or incorporate it into their next generation of iPhone. Apple has yet to comment about the patent.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.