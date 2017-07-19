Apple Patents iPhone 911 Feature

Apple patented a process that allowed you to discretely dial 911 using on your fingerprint.

The patent was published by the U.S. patent and trademark office July 19, 2017. The technology will look for a sequence of fingerprints or applied pressure to trigger an emergency call. When the feature is used, it gives responders the location of the phone, and could even pull live video or audio directly from the iPhone.

It's unclear if Apple will incorporate the technology into a software update or incorporate it into their next generation of iPhone. Apple has yet to comment about the patent.