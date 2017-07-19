Timetable described for West Virginia road projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding.



About $440 million in bonds are planned to go to market in October and in March producing revenue for bigger projects like bridge replacements and interstate repairs.



He says about $130 million in Parkways Authority bonds also will be issued early next year, the first installment of about $500 million.



Should voters pass an October referendum, he says another $600 to $800 million of bonds will be issued in March.



