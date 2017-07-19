Two men arrested on meth charges in Raleigh County

Two men are arrested after Raleigh County deputies find materials used to make drugs in Coal City.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Monday at a home on Lynnwynn Road for suspicion of drug trafficking.

Once inside, police say they found several items used in making methamphetamine.

Seven people were inside the house when police arrived.

Deputies arrested Dallas Lang and Hank Warner, both of Coal City, and charged them with possessing materials used to manufacture meth.

Stay tuned to 59 News -- on air and online -- as more information becomes available.