Obamacare Repeal Collapses: What it Means for West Virginia

180,000 people in West Virginia benefit from the affordable care act known as Obamacare, and that will continue for the foreseeable future. This after a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed in the U.S. Senate. Critics say passing it would have been devastating to the Mountain State. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) weighed in on Tuesday.

"You're hurting every demographic of our state. If you're an older person you get hurt; is you're in a nursing home you get hurt. If you're addicted you get hurt. If you're younger you get hurt. If you are sick and trying to get well, you get hurt," Senator Manchin said.

Instead, Senator Manchin wants himself and and ten other Senator from both parties, who all used to be Governors, to be put in charge of fixing Obamacare. That's because the states operate the health exchanges. To some, like Ted Boettner, of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, the idea is intriguing.

"Yes, I still think there are concerns about premiums that are still going up, and I think if there's a bipartisan bill that is put together, with maybe our delegation leading that charge, we can end up having even better health care moving forward," Boettner said.

But many Obamacare critics, like West Virginia Republican Party Chairman, Conrad Lucas, still want the current plan repealed.

"We've seen premiums rise. We've seen a lack of options. We've seen a lack of coverage as a result. We saw the lie of the year was a tale told by Obama himself was, 'If you like you plan you can keep it.' We hear story after story about how that's not been the case," Lucas said.

If there's agreement on one issue, it's that West Virginia needs more federal dollars to fight the opioid crisis.