Alzheimer's Association WV Chapter plans for Beckley-Oak Hill 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's

By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
West Virginia's chapter of the Alzheimer's Association met this evening to plan the upcoming Beckley and Oak Hill Walk to End Alzheimer's. Money raised at the event will go towards helping others in Southern West Virginia.

Last year more than 300 people got involved in the fundraiser. This year they're hoping to help even more people affected by Alzheimer's.

"A lot of people do not know the resources and opportunities that are available and that's what our job is at the Alzheimer's Association to just direct people, to help out as much as we can with that care and support," said Walk Coordinator, Nicole Nesmith. 

The Walk will be September 23rd at the Beckley-Raleigh County convention center. 

