Big break in 40 year old cold case

The old AAMCO station off of Route 19 in Beaver was the last place Margaret Dodd was seen

The cold case of Margaret Dodd heated up on Tuesday, July 18th. New DNA testing allowed police to identify remains found on Bolt Mountain in 1993 as Dodd's.

Dodd disappeared in 1977 while she was driving home from work. She was witnessed being abducted by someone in another vehicle at the old AAMCO station off of Route 19 in Beaver.

Captain Larry Lilly from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department began reviewing the case and discovered evidence that suggested a link between Dodd's disappearance and the remains found on Bolt Mountain.

"Pretty early on I saw some items of information that I felt needed followed up on and it was evident there was a connection to Margaret Dodd," said Capt. Lilly.

A Mitochondrial DNA test confirmed the link between the two cases. The police are now in search of more evidence that will point to the person behind Dodd's death.

"We still have a lot of work to do and Sergeant Daniel and I are going to now focus on who did this and I think its very possible that we'll figure it out especially with this huge piece of the puzzle," Capt. Lilly stated.

If you have any information regarding the time surrounding Margaret Dodd's disappearance, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department.