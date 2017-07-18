Post Friends of Coal Auto Fair

The cars and vendors have left, but leaders say the Friends of Coal Auto Fair was a huge success.



Thousands of people attended from all over to enjoy the activities, food and of course the cars. Around 430 cars were at the fair. It also raised money for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, the Women's Resource Center and the Raleigh County Humane Society.

"We got numerous compliments from the community, people said it was 50 dollars worth of fun for 2 dollars and we just hope that they remember that and they come out again," said, Josh Jones.



They're already planning for next year.

7/18/17

