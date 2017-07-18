Leaving Your Pets In A Hot Car Can Be Bad News

Hot, Stuffy, Claustrophobic. A hot car is a place no one wants to be, but for some pets, it's the last place they'll ever see. It only takes 15 minutes in a hot car for an animal to experience brain damage, heat stroke, or even death, that's according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Facts that leave some wondering, if you wouldn't leave a child in a hot car, why leave a dog?

"Obviously these dogs are left as a responsibility to whoever owns them. You know just like a parent there responsibility is to take care of the child and if you are a pet owner, it's also your responsibility to take care of that animal," said Sgt. Jamie Blume.

Rolling down the window might seem like a simple fix, but a car under the hot sun gathers heat, and that can leave your pet gasping for air.

Blume, told us, "Dogs don't sweat like we do, they're basically wearing coat all year round so kind of put yourself in their situation."

Police said the public is vigilant when they see an animal in a hot car.

"I would probably break the window and get them out," Dawn Blankenship, told us.

Leaving an animal in a hot car isn't just dangerous for them, it can lead to legal consequences for you.

Blume, said, "If it's extreme enough, it's hot enough and it's arguably cruel or neglect, yeah the owner can be charged with animal neglect, animal abuse."

If you find an animal that is trapped in a hot car, authorities ask that you take down the make, model, and license plate number of the car and call them to handle the situation. Whether you're a pet owner or you just like animals, it only takes minutes to save a life.

