WVU Engineering Camp Teaches Importance of Community Service

High school students are spending the week volunteering in the community at West Virginia University’s Engineering in Service Camp.

The camp is hosted by the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

23 students spent Tuesday completing projects at Mason Dixon Historical Park after spending the morning learning about surveying.

“It’s a huge help for us,” said Park Superintendent JR Petsko. “Mason Dixon Park is 300 acres and there’s one full time employee here and two part time employees. It’s really hard for us to do extra projects in the park besides regular maintenance like cutting grass.”

Students built pedestrian foot bridges and marked hiking trails.

“Building a bridge is an actual project that they can see start this morning and they’ll see finish this afternoon,” Petsko said. “They have a little bit of piece of investment in the park now and hopefully they’ll come back and be able to tell their friends I helped build that bridge.”

Campers spent Monday creating advertising for Monongalia County Recycling.

The rest of they week they will be creating water diversion at the West Virginia Botanic Garden, proposing new designs and uses for the old firehouse in Fairmont and helping out at Energy Express at Mylan Park Elementary.