West Virginia woman injured in Maryland boating accident

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Maryland Natural Resources police say a 22-year-old West Virginia woman was injured after falling off a rented pontoon boat in Assawoman Bay.

Local news outlets report that Alexa Delatorre was treated at a Salisbury hospital for deep cuts to her back, legs and right foot. Police say the boat's propeller struck her multiple times after she fell into the water on Saturday.

According to police, Delatorre was one of six Pennsylvania and West Virginia women on the boat between 21 and 25-years-old.

Witnesses say Delatorre lost her footing while dancing on the deck, then fell over a railing and between the boat's pontoons. One of the women had jumped in and pulled Delatorre to safety.

Police say the boat's operator passed field sobriety tests.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.