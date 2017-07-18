Clear the Shelter Campaign Begins

If you're an animal lover, we've got some good news for you. Starting today, On Point Acupuncture and The Yoga Studio are joining together to hold a Clear the shelter Event. The two businesses are going to cover 40 animal's adoption fees at the Raleigh County Humane Society. The shelter is currently at full capacity and needs animals to go to a loving home. Kacy Korczyk, Owner of On Point Acupuncture and the Yoga Studio, told us " I love animals and I've always loved animals since I was little. You can ask my parents, anything that moved I tried to bring home. We had everything from dogs and cats, I had pet rats at one point, rabbits, ducks, just about anything. I think when I was two, I tried to bring a snake in the house." The campaign runs until Saturday. But only the first 40 adoption fees will be covered.