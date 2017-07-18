5-Year-Old Crashes Car with Little Brother Inside - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

5-Year-Old Crashes Car with Little Brother Inside

Posted: Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children.

Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday.

They say the child drove the vehicle westbound from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles.

At that point, the child veered off the roadway and crashed into a ditch line.

Both of the young boys were transported to the hospital for precautionary measures, but are not believed to be injured.

Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.