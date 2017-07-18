Police: Girl Dies After Beating Over Math Lesson - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police: Girl Dies After Beating Over Math Lesson

Posted: Updated:

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Police say a Mississippi man fatally beat a 3-year-old girl with a bamboo rod and a cellphone cord because she couldn’t correctly answer questions about numbers and then soiled her pants.

The Meridian Star reports that police detectives testified in city court Monday about 25-year-old Joshua Salovich’s confession to the beating.

Bailey Salovich died Saturday after being taken to a hospital for injuries including bleeding in the brain and lungs.

Detective Thomas Abate quotes Salovich as telling police “the streets are hard … for her to survive, she has to be hard, too.”

WTOK-TV reports it isn’t clear whether the child was Salovich’s biological daughter. Salovich is charged with capital murder, meaning he could face the death penalty, and is jailed without bail. Court officials could not be reached to determine if Salovich has a lawyer who can speak for him.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.