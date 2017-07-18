NASA Robotics Camp in Beckley

Inside West Virginia State University Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy, brilliant minds are at work. Autumn Baker, an Instructor at the camps for World Robot Olympiad, told us "we spend the first four days of our camp teaching kids the basics of programming robots using the LEGO EV3 model." It's put on by the NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center, NASA WV Space Grant Consortium, ans Mountaineer Area Robotics. Kids from 9 to 15 are learning how to build robots. Some kids never thought how much engineering goes on behind the scenes. Russell Cook & Ian Cobbs, camp attendees, said " I think that one of the biggest things that I've learned that is that you see robots do things and stuff like that, it's nowhere near as easy as it looks. It's uh you know there's a big process that goes behind the simplest of things."



Everyone has until Thursday to test their robots before they are instructed to de-assemble them before Friday's competition. Among the sea of boys attending the camp, some girls were there as well. Daniella Fargill, camp attendee, told us " It's important to me because girls, sometimes girls don't have the right to get round background. And this shows that girls and women can do anything if they put their mind to it." Some kids want to work in a STEM field in the future. Daniella added, "when i grow up, I want to be a robotic engineer for NASA." The camp runs until Friday and it's the final robotics camp of the year.