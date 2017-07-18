AT&T Services This Years Jamboree

The boy scouts are seeing some new upgrades with technology this jamboree.

AT&T has invested five million dollars in upgrades for this year. From cell towers to antenna panels, the upgrades are all in an effort to keep the scouts connected during the event.

They have also created a mobile app that focuses on the logistics, including a map and schedule for the scouts.

"They're able to snow share not with just the people here but friends and family and that's why I think this network is so important," said the Network Director for the Mid Atlantic States, Paul Bodford.

With social media a hot tool for teenagers, the network has created a Snapchat filter. This way the scouts can share their experience at the jamboree throughout social media.