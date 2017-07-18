Preparations Underway for the National Boy Scout Jamboree

The National Boy Scout Jamboree begins Wednesday (7/19), but Tuesday morning (7/18) the media got a sneak peak at what's in store for the scouts.

"We always say once an eagle, always an eagle," said the Administrative Chairman for Jamboree, Doctor Glenn Ault. It's that motto 25,000 boy scouts will soon know the true meaning of after they arrive at the Summit Bechtel Reserve for this years National Boy Scout Jamboree.

"Kids from Alaska are going to know kids from Alabama and kids from New Mexico are going to meet kids from New York. They're going to realize we are one group," said the Jamboree Director, Matt Myers.

From soaring up hundreds of feet into the sky with three different zip line adventures to enjoy and activities in the beautiful West Virginia mountains, the scouts have a lot of fun in store for them. "We've got zip lines, everything you want to do as a kid, we've got mountain bikes, we've got all kinds of stuff," said Myers.

Aside from all the fun activities, everyday 4,000 scouts will be scattered among nine different West Virginia counties volunteering their time to make a difference. "This is part of who we are and in our DNA to do a good turn and help other people," said Myers.

From the fun to their service, they said there is a deeper meaning to this jamboree. "They are life changing experiences, it's about meaning other people and it's about opening your mind to other ways and other experiences," said Doctor Ault.

As an Eagle Scout, Myers said he has seen that firsthand. "The Boy Scouts of America has built me, it made me a better husband, a better father and a better example," said Doctor Ault. Now it's time to pass that along to the scouts.