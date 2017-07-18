MacArthur Destruction of Property investigation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

MacArthur Destruction of Property investigation

State Troopers are asking for help from the community to find two women who are accused of destroying items at the MacArthur Walmart.  The incident happened on June 9, 2017.  Investigators are hoping that someone will recognize the unknown women and submit tips.

Anyone with information on the crime or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Information can also be submitted online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or mobile device. 

