Retailers Gear Up For Boy Scout Jamboree

Waterstone Outdoors in Fayetteville is one of several local retailers that are are gearing up for the Summit Bechtel Boy Scout Jamboree.

The store is a one stop shop for for camping essentials 59News caught up with the store owner, Kenny Parker to find out what he has on store shelves to help the boy scouts enjoy their time outdoors this week.



"First thing I would say is hydration," Parker said. He recommends starting with a light weight camel back pack to hold your water and other items.



"You know dealing with heat its July its going to be hot out there in the baking sun I would have lots of water so you want to have some sort of water bottle or hydration pack that carry with you at all times."



In addition to hydration, he said sun protection is also important. "Make sure you have a good nice hat or some sunscreen something to deal with in the sun because you are going to be up there on a hot day in July so it will be cooking so some sort of sun protection is a good thing," he said.



When it comes to electronics and outdoors he says solar chargers are a must. These are portable devices that keeps your cell phones and tablets charged without the using electricity.



"So it will connect directly to your phone its got all the cords you need it will plug right in lay this out in the sun it will recharge your battery you know within in a few hours you know you can just leave it out in the sun once you're low its good."

The solar chargers are lightweight and cost anywhere from $99 to $200 dollars. They can also be used to power laptops cameras and small TV's.