2017 State Fair of WV Guide Released

If you're planning on heading to this year's State Fair of West Virginia, we have good news for you. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture released its 2017 State Fair of West Virginia Guide.
During the 10 day event, which takes place August 10-19, 2017, the WVDA will be hosting wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations, stakeholder meetings and feature daily products in the West Virginia Country Store. The Country Store, which will feature West Virginia Grown products, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
"Our theme for the State Fair this year is 'Local Food and Why it Matters.' We want to highlight the huge opportunity we have before us to grow agriculture in the stat through local food production," said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. "By showcasing West Virginia grown products, we hope to help expand our existing agriculture-based businesses and inspire new ones."
Join Us! Sample and Buy WV Grown Products
Agriculture Annex Activities:
Meetings:
Barn Policies:
all animals that enter the grounds for signs of contagious or communicable diseases. Staff will ensure proper testing and paperwork procedures are met as well. If you have questions or wish to speak to WVDA Animal Health staff, they will will be available at their command post located at the livestock gate entrance.
2017 WVDA Fairs/Festivals regulations concerning livestock health requirements
Commissioner of Agriculture for a Day Contest:
Each day, a student will serve as Honorary Commissioner of Agriculture for a day. These students will be given an all-encompassing tour of the State Fair of West Virginia. They will meet with Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, take part in events during the fair and meet staff from every division of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Winners will be announced Monday, August 7th. For an application or more information click here.
