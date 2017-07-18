2017 State Fair of WV Guide Released

Kirkwood Winery

Stone Road Winery

Chestnut Ridge Winery

WV Maple Syrup Producers Association

Indian Water Maple Company

Family Roots Farm

Frostmore Farm

M & S Maple Farm LLC

Dry Fork Maple Works LLC

Flanigan Family Maple

Appalachian Mountain Specialty Foods

Sassy Gals Gourmet Treats

Plain Jane's Country Cookin'

Good Times (Dry Mixes)

The Black Dog Coffee Co.

Sweeteez (Cookies & Candy) Agriculture Annex Activities: Daily wine tastings

Honey extraction demos featuring honey from West Virginia Veterans Fridays and Saturdays, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

West Virginia maple cotton candy sampling

West Virginia Grown products daily showing

Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture Informational Table

West Virginia Maple Syrup Association Table

"Ask the Expert" - WVDA Staff on site to answer all agricultural questions Meetings: West Virginia Farmers' Markets Stake Holder Lunch and Meeting - Friday, August 11th 12:00 p.m. - 4pm

Women in Agriculture Reception - Sunday, August 13th 2:00 p.m.

West Virginia Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture Meeting - Wednesday, August 16th 10am - 12:00 p.m.

Governor's Day - Thursday, August 17thinsert list of events that day

The Farm Heritage Award Luncheon - Thursday. August 17th 12:00 p.m. Barn Policies:

WVDA Animal Health staff are available, throughout the State Fair of West Virginia, to inspect all animals that enter the grounds for signs of contagious or communicable diseases. Staff will ensure proper testing and paperwork procedures are met as well. If you have questions or wish to speak to WVDA Animal Health staff, they will will be available at their command post located at the livestock gate entrance. 2017 WVDA Fairs/Festivals regulations concerning livestock health requirements Commissioner of Agriculture for a Day Contest: Each day, a student will serve as Honorary Commissioner of Agriculture for a day. These students will be given an all-encompassing tour of the State Fair of West Virginia. They will meet with Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, take part in events during the fair and meet staff from every division of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Winners will be announced Monday, August 7th. For an application or more information click here.

Grassy Creek Farm

J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works

Blackwell's Catering

Taste of Heaven Bakery & Cheese Shop

Uncle Bunk's (Pickles, Relish, Pepper Sauce)

Custard Stand Food Products

Leavitt Farm

Bluestone Mountain Farm

Candies by Linda

Out of this World Salsa

Rimfire's Apiary

Appalachian Milk Soap LLC

Brookstone Soap

Mountain State Honey