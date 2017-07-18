Resources Available for Voters with Disabilities from Secretary of State's Office

National Disability Voter Registration Week is set for July 17 - 21, 2017. To recognize that, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner wants to know there are resources available to help.

National Disability Voter Registration week started in 2016 as a way to increase civic engagement among the disability community, Secretary Warner encourages West Virginia's disability community to register to vote and to exercise that vote at the ballot box.

"One way to make politicians take notice is by using your right to vote to send them a message," Warner said. "The disability community's voice deserves to be heard at election time, and it's the duty of the Secretary of State's Office to make sure it's easy to register and vote."

The Secretary of State's Office and West Virginia's 55 county clerks can help any member of the disability community get registered to vote. You can also easily register to vote at ovr.sos.wv.gov/register.

The Office also offers resources to voters with disabilities who chose to exercise their vote at the ballot box, including offering at least one ADA-approved voting machine at all polling places. Voters needing more immediate assistance can also call 866-SOS-VOTE (866-767-8683) or 304-558-6000.