Boy Scout Service Projects Include a Visit to Whitesville

Doing community service is a big part of being a Boy Scout and as part of the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree going on in Fayette County, scouts of all ages and from all parts of the country will be doing projects throughout the state.

One of those projects will bring boys to Whitesville on the Raleigh - Boone County line. The Arrow to the Summit Community Service Initiative will bring nearly 80 Boy Scouts to the community on Thursday and Friday, July 20-21, 2017. The Scouts will stain an observation deck attached to a restored Caboose at the Coal Heritage Riverwalk Park and paint the interior of the park's future visitors center. The Boy Scouts will tour the restored Caboose and also take part in an educational presentation at the nearby Upper Big Branch Miners Memorial as part of the project.

Local Brownies, Daisies and Cub Scouts have been invited to the park to eat lunch and watch the Boy Scouts perform their community service. The mayor of Whitesville will welcome the Scouts to town each day and thank them for their contribution to the community.

Last year, 40,000 Boy Scouts performed 500,000 hours of community service in nine West Virginia counties.

This year the initiative will expand to include projects in all 55 counties.