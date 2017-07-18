Capito issues statement on proposed Obamacare repeal

A planned vote by the U.S. Senate to repeal Obamacare is meeting some resistance. U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released a statement about the Senate health care bill on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

"As I have said before, I did not come to Washington to hurt people. For months, I have expressed reservations about the direction of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. I have serious concerns about how we continue to provide affordable care to those who have benefited from West Virginia's decision to expand Medicaid, especially in light of the growing opioid crisis. All of the Senate health care discussion drafts have failed to address these concerns adequately.

"My position on this issue is driven by its impact on West Virginians. With that in mind, I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians."