Jamboree National Forest grows overnight

Every four years a National Forest takes root near Mount Hope. The Jamboree National Forest is included in the National Forest Lands System every four years during the Boy Scout Jamboree. It is one of the exhibits set up along the Conservation Trail at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.

The exhibit highlights the natural world, environmental careers and agencies that manage natural resources. Among the displays is the Decision Trail. That is an exhibit where visitors make their own decision about how to mange a specific resource and discover the consequences of those decisions.

The trail crew from Gauley Ranger District of the Monongahela National Forest helped to build the trail. Scouts and visitors to the Summit can visit the Jamboree National Forest each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at Jacks Landing, just past Boulder Cove.