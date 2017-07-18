Chick-fil-A Tests Family Meals - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Chick-fil-A Tests Family Meals

By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Chick-fil-A announced it is testing "family-style meals" in Phoenix, AZ, San Antonio, TX, and Greensboro, NC.
The meals include an entree, 2 sides like bacon, baked beans, mac and cheese, or salad, and 8 mini roll which the company said will feed 4 people.
The meals cost $29.99. Officials with Chick-fil-A said they have had a growing demand for take-out meals, which led to the trial run. If the feedback the company receives is positive, the meals could be made available nationwide.
The move could prove the be a huge boost for Chick-fil-A which reached $8 billion in sales last year.

