Chick-fil-A Tests Family Meals

Chick-fil-A announced it is testing "family-style meals" in Phoenix, AZ, San Antonio, TX, and Greensboro, NC.

The meals include an entree, 2 sides like bacon, baked beans, mac and cheese, or salad, and 8 mini roll which the company said will feed 4 people.

The meals cost $29.99. Officials with Chick-fil-A said they have had a growing demand for take-out meals, which led to the trial run. If the feedback the company receives is positive, the meals could be made available nationwide.

The move could prove the be a huge boost for Chick-fil-A which reached $8 billion in sales last year.