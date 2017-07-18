Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community.

Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, business owners say they're going to get special access to the plaza and get inside their store for the first time in months. Some stores, like Kroger, have been using this time to remodel their store.

13 News has confirmed the following stores are planning to return to the plaza:

- Advance Autoparts

- Anytime Fitness

- AT&T

- CVS

- Goodwill

- Kanawha County Library

- Kroger

- McDonald’s

- Subway

Even more stores could be returning to the plaza once bridge construction is complete.

Kanawha County Commission president Kent Carper says the bridge could be finished by as early as July 26.

