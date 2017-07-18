Modern technology offers new clues in decades old case

A body found near the Raleigh and Wyoming County line is confirmed to be a woman who was last seen 40 years ago. The family of Margaret Dodd have reason for hope thanks to modern DNA testing.

Margaret went missing in 1977. She was last seen in Beaver. A body that was found on Bolt Mountain 16 year later, in 1993, has now been confirmed to be Margaret Dodd. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department confirmed the connection during a news conference on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. They said that DNA provided by her family was used to identify the remains.

The case is being treated as a homicide. Investigators are now asking for anyone with information about the disappearance of Mrs. Dodd, no matter how small, come forward. Information can be left with the Sheriff's Department at 304-255-9300 or by calling CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site, or by using the the P3 Tips App on your smartphone or mobile device. There could be a reward for information that leads to an arrest.