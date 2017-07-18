Samsung Releases Galaxy Note 8 Details

Samsung released details about its newest entry in its Galaxy Note series.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled in August, 2017. The release comes less than a year after Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7 because is repeatedly caught fire.

The Note 7 caused massive problems for Samsung, and cost the company billions of dollars.

Samsung said the new phone will be on store shelves in September or October, which is about the same time Apple is expected to release the director competitor to the Galaxy - the iPhone 8.