West Virginia State Fair to run 10 days in August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County.



The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar.



The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings.



The fair's country store will feature state-grown products.



Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says this year's theme is "local food and why it matters."



Daily adult tickets will cost $11 at the gate. Children under 13 get in free.



Advance discount tickets are available online.



Online: http://statefairofwv.com/



