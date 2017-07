BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission plans to consider next year's hunting and fishing regulations when it meets next week at Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs.



State officials say the public is invited to attend and make comments.



The meeting is scheduled Sunday afternoon, July 23.



The agenda includes approval of 2018-2019 hunting and trapping regulations and approval of 2018 fishing regulations.