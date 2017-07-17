Tips on how to pack healthy lunches for school

Kids spend several hours a day at school, which means they're eating most of their meals away from home. That's why it's important to plan ahead and make sure their lunch is filled with plenty of healthy food to get them through the day.

"Probably the most important thing is to do a little bit of planning. Maybe at the start of the week, meal prep. It's really important. If you're not prepared then you'll find yourself making those bad choices just because you don't have a healthy snack on standby," said YMCA Membership and Program Director, Ryan Gilkerson.

One of those bad choices include snacks with too much sodium. A recent study from the CDC says about 90% of kids in the U.S. consume too much sodium each day. A better snack option would be fresh vegetables or fruits like carrots, cherry tomatoes, and strawberries.

"It's really important to have a balanced, nutritious diet for children, not only on the playing fields but in the classroom as well. Studies have shown having this type of lifestyle is beneficial all around," Gilkerson added.