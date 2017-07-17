All hands on deck for 2017 Jamboree

Over 24,000 boy scouts and leaders are coming to the Summit Bechtel Reserve for the 2017 Jamboree. The West Virginia National guard teamed up with men and women from all six branches of the military, members of state and federal agencies, and state and local law enforcement officers to create a Joint Task Force.

Major General Jim Hoyer is an Adjutant General for the West Virginia National Guard. He said the task force is prepared for any type of situation.

"We've got to be prepared to provide the logistics support for the food and water, and the medical and those pieces, but we also have to be prepared in the event that something could happen so we can effectively take care of people," said Hoyer.

The men and women of the Joint Task Force have been running drills and practicing emergency scenarios all weekend in order to provide the best protection for the Jamboree.

