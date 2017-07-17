Family Searching for Missing Woman, Deloris Arnold

A White Sulphur Springs woman is missing and reportedly was last seen in Chicago. Police and Family members are frantically looking for 71 year old Deloris Arnold who suffers from dementia. She was last seen at Union Station in Chicago.

Arnold was heading home to White Sulphur Springs on the July 12th after visiting her son in Colorado.



"Her son didn't understand her condition fully, so I don't think he understood that she couldn't travel alone but she shouldn't have been alone, but it was just a mistake," said Tasha Arnold, granddaughter.

When she arrived in Chicago on July 13th she went missing. Arnold had a five hour layover at the Amtrak in Chicago, but due to flooding they had to put her on a shuttle to take a Greyhound bus instead. After her arrival at the bus terminal in at Union Station, police say they are not sure if Arnold got on a bus to Indianapolis, got on the wrong bus or did not get on a bus at all.



"We are trying to establish contact with the Greyhound station in Indianapolis to see if they have camera footage, so we can show concrete proof that she actually made it to Indianapolis but right now our focus is on Chicago" said Ptlm. Shannon Morris, with the White Sulphur Police Department.

Right now the only thing the family can do is hope this woman who is a mother, grandmother and great grandmother returns home safely.

"If you see her and she's looking confused, don't hesitate to approach her, she's the sweetest lady in the world, just send her back to us" said Tasha Arnold.

The Arnold family said Deloris does not have a cell phone and they are not sure if she had any money on her.

If you see Deloris Arnold you can call White Sulphur Springs Police Department or 9-1-1.

