More changes are taking effect for Boy Scout Jamboree starting this week. Anyone planning on visiting will be needing to be shuttled in from the J.W. and Hazel Welcome Center. Visitors will be expected to park in the Visitor lot. Visitor shuttles begin running on Friday. Shuttles will run from from 8:30am until 6pm. You can find more info about the shuttles at the Summit Bechtel Reserve's website: http://www.summitbsa.org/events/jamboree/overview/