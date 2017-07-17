Staying Hydrated in Hot & Humid Weather

Hot and humid conditions are typical in the summer. If you're not drinking enough water, it's easy to become dehydrated. Dr. Erika Beckett says the best way to beat dehydration is to stay ahead of it. She told us, "It's really important to start drinking before you feel thirsty. Well, um, staying well hydrate with water is great. Adding some electrolytes to that, specifically if you're going to be out in the sun or if you know that you're going to be out and about in a really hot and humid environment. Adding something with electrolytes, something like a Gatorade or a Powerade."

Dr. Beckett recommends drinking 2-3 liters of water a days to avoid dehydration. At the Boy Scout Jamboree, each scout is equipped with a water intake guide. Each day, officials will decided what stage is needed based on the weather conditions. The stages are green, yellow, red or black. Gary Hartley, Team Leader for External Relations Summit Bechtel Reserve, "Based on those warning levels, then we actually have recommended amounts of water that they should drink. And of course you'd probably wonder where'd they get the water. Well every scout that comes to the jamboree, we require them to actually carry a water bottle when they are out here on site. An then this site because it's the permanent home of the jamboree, we've actually put in permanent hydration stations."