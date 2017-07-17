Raleigh County Couple Gets Sewage Leak Fixed

Gwen and John Grant were the victims of a severe sewage leak in their home. Their home was overrun by insects, and it had started affecting their lives. Despite repeated pleas for help, they say no one was sent to repair the damaged sewer line that was sending sewage into their home.



"It's kind of a chore to have to take a bath in the sink you don't get in it but you know you got to run water two or three times to try and get your body clean from head to toe," said, Gwen Grant.

Last week, 59 News reached out to HomeServe with the Grant's complaints. Work started this week on fixing the problem, starting with a temporary place to live. Homeserve arranged a hotel room for them while work commenced on their home.

Mrs. Grant, told us, "They figured out that they need to get us out of there, until the work is done."

The Grants say the first step is steam cleaning their home.

"Well they came and did a little bit of cleaning in the bathroom, and cleaned the bathtub," Mr. Grant, told us.

The Grant's are excited to have a clean and safe place to stay and hope that they can move back home soon. They're just happy someone has helped.

"I am just elated. We appreciate your help. Because you're the instrument that got the ball rolling. Big help in getting things rolling," said, the Grants.

