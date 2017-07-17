The Raleigh County Courthouse Sees New Updates

The Raleigh County Courthouse saw new updates. The Raleigh County Commission awarded the assessors office with money to renovate the real estate office and the mapping division.

Officials moved the real estate office from the basement of the building to the second floor of the courthouse. Now the mapping division, real estate office, and the appraisal office are all on the same floor.

"Having the offices conveniently located in just a short walking distance of each other, instead of going up and down stairs, it's so much more convenient for the taxpayers and saves them more time," the Raleigh County Assessor, Linda Sumner.

The next step in this project is renovating the appraisal office.