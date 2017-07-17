Boy Scout projects supported from Gov's contingency fund

Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) announced on Monday, July 17, 2017 that Boy Scout community service projects will receive nearly half-a-million dollars from the contingency fund. The projects are being performed in conjunction with the National Jamboree being held in Fayette County from July 19-28.

The Governor is allocating around $400,000 to be administered by the Citizens Conservation Corps. It is estimated that the projects will have an economic impact of more than $7 million for West Virginia.

"We simply must stand with the Boy Scouts and give them the support they need to make a difference in communities across West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. "Citizens in hundreds of locations throughout West Virginia have been planning for months and are relying on the tens of thousands of Boy Scouts and volunteers to make these significant upgrades in their communities We have to take advantage of this opportunity. More than half a million hours of donated work will make a huge impact in our towns and communities. It really is a no-brainer for me to approve this because we will be receiving millions of dollars in benefits from it."

During the National Jamboree in 2013, more than 350 projects were completed in nine West Virginia counties. In 2017 the projects were expanded to locations all over the Mountain State.