Mylan and others named in antitrust lawsuit

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office has joined a multistate lawsuit against several drug manufacturers. The suit alleges that, among other assertions, the companies were involved in fixing prices. The drugs involved include an antibiotic and an oral diabetes medication.

The companies involved in the suit are Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc., Citron Pharma, LLC, Mayne Pharma (USA), Inc, and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. They are accused of violating the West Virginia Antitrust Act, which outlaw contacts or conspiracies for the purpose of fixing, controlling or maintaining market prices of any commodity or service.

"Failure to comply with antitrust laws hurts consumers and drives up prices," said WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. "The allegations raised in this lawsuit are troubling and will be pursued vigorously in court."

Other states listed in the lawsuit are Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico, along with the District of Columbia. It is a companion case filed by other attorneys general led by Connecticut.