Beckley Police Dept. looks for probationary officer

Applications are being accepted for a new officer at the Beckley Police Department. An entry level physical fitness and agility test for the position is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28-30, 2017. That will be followed by a written exam to be scheduled at a future date.

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40-years-old. They must have a high school degree or GED, pass a polygraph and background check as well as a drug screening and psychological assessment.

Applications can be picked up at the Beckley Police Department between July 17 and Sept. 15. They can also be downloaded from the Beckley Police web site.