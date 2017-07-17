Clown tried to lure 9-year-old girl with cash, police say - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Clown tried to lure 9-year-old girl with cash, police say

Posted: Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, PA (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.

Wilkes-Barre police say the bizarre incident happened about 10:10 a.m. Thursday as the girl was riding a scooter. Police say the clown approached the girl from behind and showed her either a $20 or $50 bill and tried to get her to come with him. Instead, the girl ran toward her grandmother’s house screaming while the clown ran away toward a nearby railroad trestle.

Police say the clown was tall and thin with red hair parted in the center. The clown’s face and arms were painted white and was wearing yellow pants with a blue-and-red polka dot shirt.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.