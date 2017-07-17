Music and Cars come to Tazewell

A special weekend of events is coming up in Tazewell County, VA. The Main Street Moments Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2017 and Saturday, July 22.

On Friday there will be a free concert at the Tazewell Fair grounds. Kevin MaC will take the stage at 7 p.m. That is a joint effort with the Tazewell County Fair. Then on Saturday, Main Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. to allow vendors to set up for the big event. Gates will open at 9 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

There will be free concerts, as well as food and crafts throughout the day. There will also be auditions for Tazewell Idol. Starting at 4:30 p.m. there will be a Cruise-In including everything from classic and muscle cars to street rods and motorcycles. Following that, the Beach Nite Band will perform on Altizer Stage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A bus will be available to take people to and from the event and to the Tazewell County Fair. It is being operated by the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizen. The bus will make a circle, starting at the Magic Mart parking lot.